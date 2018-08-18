English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kylie Jenner, Daughter To Join Travis Scott on Tour; Check Out Her Instagram Post
"Me and storm ready for tour," Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott's tour graphic.
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram that she and her 6-month-old daughter will be joining Stormi's father Travis Scott on his Astroworld tour.
"Me and storm ready for tour," Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott's tour graphic.
Scott, 26, announced the tour, which is officially called Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour on Thursday following the release of the Astroworld album on August 3.
The tour dates have not yet been revealed.
Jenner was most recently in the news for being the youngest ever person set to become a billionaire, after Forbes featured her on their cover, and estimated her personal net worth to be around $900 million dollars. This caused considerable backlash as Forbes described her as being a 'self-made' entrepreneur, despite her having been born in to one of the most famous families in the US.
