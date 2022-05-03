Kylie Jenner Dresses as Bride in Baseball Cap; Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Dyes Brows for Met Gala

It was a special year for the Kardashian and Jenner sisters: This year’s Met Gala was the first year that all of them hit the Met carpet including their mother Kris Jenner. However, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stole the show, thanks to their breathtaking outfits.

Kylie Jenner showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in a wedding dress and a white baseball cap, marking her first official appearance since giving birth to a baby boy in March. The youngest Jenner was giving bridal vibes in her outfit that featured a fitted corset top and a massive skirt. Her hat also featured a bridal birdcage veil that fell in front of her face.

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, went boldly braless as she grabbed all the limelight on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. For fashion’s biggest night out, Jenner, 26, bleached her eyebrows and donned a Prada ensemble featuring a sheer crop top and a full black skirt.

Page Six earlier confirmed that all the women of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan would be present at “fashion’s biggest night.” Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have been regulars at the Met Gala for years now, while the matriarch, Kris Jenner has appeared in a few. Kourtney Kardashian made her debut at the fundraiser with Travis Barker along with Khloe Kardashian who was also a first-timer at the Gala. Travis Scott, who shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, skipped the event.

This year’s Met Gala, with the theme “Gilded Glamour” was co-hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, and Anna Wintour continued their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs.

