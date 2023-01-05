Kylie Jenner Flaunts Bleached Eyebrows, Strikes Sensuous Poses In Cleaving Baring Tube Top; See Pics

American reality tv star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users stunned, but not with her clothes but her new look - with bleached eyebrows.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post a couple of smoking hot pics from her photoshoot as she posed at the backseat of her car. What caught out attention is the business magnate’s ash coloured beached eyebrows, and needless to say she nailed the style. The reality TV star looked smoking hot in a black tube top and matching pants. With cat eye liner on and her hair tied in messy bun, Kylie Jenner looked stunning.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “where we going ?."

Immediately, her post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness. One of the fans wrote, “Gorgggggg," another added, “Awesome."

At the same time, several other netizens trolled her for the bleached eyebrows. One wrote, “What with these eyebrows 😢," another comment reads, “I mean ru kidding????." A third social media user wrote, “No bleach eyebrows anymore for anyone, pls."

Recently, during one of the recent episodes of The Kardashains, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

This is not the first time Kylie has opened up about her body and how pregnancy has affected it. During a candid conversation, Kylie opened up about weight gain and shared that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

Recently, Kylie even got candid about her pregnancy and weight gain and revealed that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

Read all the Latest Movies News here