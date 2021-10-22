Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her 'Growing' Baby Bump in Silhouette Picture

Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott, recently took to Instagram and shared a silhouette of her body as she runs a hand through her hair, with the shadow revealing her baby bump. “Growing," she wrote alongside the picture with a white heart emoji.

Last month, Kylie took to Instagram to confirm her second pregnancy by sharing an emotional video. She shared the video with heart and pregnant woman emoticons. The video shows Kylie’s journey of finding out that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two. Kylie and Travis had parted ways in 2019. However, Travis had dedicated a heart-warming post to Kylie on Instagram Story for her 24th birthday last month. Kylie’s half-sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got emotional after seeing the video. Kourtney commented, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister." While Kim simply wrote, “I’m crying." Gigi Hadid said, “My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations."

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, Stormi, on February 1, 2018. Kylie announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram.

