Kylie Jenner is in a ‘Happy Place’ in Sexy Metallic Baby Pink Bikini, See Pics

Model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is known for a lot of things. Her lip kits for that full pout, her adorable kids Stormi and Aire, and of course, her statement-making style. Whether she is on the MET gala red carpet or on a vacation, the social media star never fails to make our jaws drop with every look. And, that’s true even when she is soaking some Vitamin D by her in-house pool. Kylie Jenner shared a slew of stunning snaps on Instagram to introduce us to her “happy place.” She looked stunning in a metallic baby pink bikini. While the bottoms came with tie-knot detailing, the bikini top featured a risque halter neck design. Leaving her voluminous mane open, Kylie ditched the accessories as well as the makeup and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Reacting to the post, her sister Khloe Kardashian called Kylie “literally an angel.”

Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s post:

Having a seemingly wide range of bikinis and swimsuits in addition to some of the most exotic locales to wear them, definitely has its benefits. We would trade our entire wardrobe just to get hands on Kylie Jenner’s impressive beachwear closet.

Before this, Kylie was snapped daydreaming in her colourful bikini set. Her bikini top - in blue and pink hue - was laced with sequins and tie knot detailing around the neck as well as the back. Avoiding the conventional route of wearing a matching set, she added a neon green bikini bottom to her look. She opted for subtle glam with sunscreen, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. All thanks to the head-turning outfit. She drew the attention of many at the event by posing for pictures while wearing a huge accessory. Kylie wore a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head at her torso. She accessorised her fashion outing with a snakeskin bag and a pair of bold, gold shoes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here