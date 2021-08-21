Kylie Jenner is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is reportedly going to be a big sister. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, with multiple sources confirming the reality TV star’s pregnancy to Page Six. TMZ also reported the news. The news comes after a video of Caitlyn Jenner saying her nineteenth grandchild is on the way, emerged.

A source told Page Six that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is “thrilled" about the news. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not confirmed if they are officially dating again. They had parted ways in 2019. However, Travis had dedicated a heart-warming post to Kylie on his Instagram Story for her 24th birthday this month.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. Kylie announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram. In the post, the beauty mogul detailed the reasons why she decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

Kylie also posted a video of her with Scott to her Instagram page with the caption: “thank you @wttyler for putting this together. here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months." In the clip, Jenner can be seen attending several hospital appointments with Travis and her friends, as well as documenting her family’s reactions to her pregnancy.

Kylie had said that it was her choice to keep her pregnancy a secret as she thanked her friends and family for protecting her privacy.

