English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kylie Jenner is the World's Youngest Billionaire, Uri is Among Bollywood's Top Grossing Films Ever
The showrunners of 'Made in Heaven' take on questions about the TV series on wedding planners, Akshay Kumar gets warned by Twinkle Khanna and Allu Arjun celebrates his wedding anniversary.
The showrunners of 'Made in Heaven' take on questions about the TV series on wedding planners, Akshay Kumar gets warned by Twinkle Khanna and Allu Arjun celebrates his wedding anniversary.
Loading...
The biggest stride in the entertainment world was made by 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who became the youngest celebrity to become a billionaire, beating Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder, who achieved the feat at the age of 23. Kylie rode to the top of the list, riding on the massive earnings of her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics, coupled with a sharp brain for business and Generation Z marketing technique. There is no stopping this ambitious young woman.
Elsewhere, Vicky Kaushal and his team of Uri: The Surgical Strike have a reason to celebrate too. Even after seven weeks of its release and despite facing competition from recent releases like Gully Boy, Total Dhammal and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has become the tenth highest net grossing film in Bollywood ever, reports Box Office India. Telegu star Allu Arjun also celebrated his eighth marriage anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. He shared a throwback picture from the time of their marriage.
Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven is a unique collaboration of some of the most brilliant minds in Hindi cinema today. It has brought together filmmakers Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Prashant Nair to tell a story about two wedding planners trying to find their footing in the expansive marriage business. Ahead of the show’s premiere on March 8, Zoya, Reema, Nitya and Alankrita talk about taking up this playground to develop intriguing characters.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
A pout, a lipstick kit and social network celebrity with following of around 175 million (as per report) is what goes into the making of Kylie Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. We decode how she reached this point, so early in her life.
Read: Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
Even after seven weeks of its release and facing competition from recent releases , Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is going strong at the box office and has now made it to the coveted list of highest grossing Hindi films ever.
Read:Vicky Kaushal's Uri is Among the Highest Grossing Hindi Films Ever, Luka Chuppi is on the Rise
March 6 marks the wedding date of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. On their eighth anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from his wedding. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen exchanging vows according to Telugu customs.
Read: Telegu Star Allu Arjun Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture On Marriage Anniversary, See Here
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava, the brains behind Amazon Prime Video's latest TV series Made in Heaven, sit down with us for a tete-a-tete on India’s obsession with weddings, Delhi’s cinematic potential and their upcoming show.
Read: Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In Heaven
Action star Akshay Kumar is famous for his daredevil ways. But when he recently set himself alight to announce his first collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, his wife, Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna, got really upset.
Read: Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Elsewhere, Vicky Kaushal and his team of Uri: The Surgical Strike have a reason to celebrate too. Even after seven weeks of its release and despite facing competition from recent releases like Gully Boy, Total Dhammal and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has become the tenth highest net grossing film in Bollywood ever, reports Box Office India. Telegu star Allu Arjun also celebrated his eighth marriage anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. He shared a throwback picture from the time of their marriage.
Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven is a unique collaboration of some of the most brilliant minds in Hindi cinema today. It has brought together filmmakers Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Prashant Nair to tell a story about two wedding planners trying to find their footing in the expansive marriage business. Ahead of the show’s premiere on March 8, Zoya, Reema, Nitya and Alankrita talk about taking up this playground to develop intriguing characters.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
A pout, a lipstick kit and social network celebrity with following of around 175 million (as per report) is what goes into the making of Kylie Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. We decode how she reached this point, so early in her life.
Read: Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
Even after seven weeks of its release and facing competition from recent releases , Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is going strong at the box office and has now made it to the coveted list of highest grossing Hindi films ever.
Read:Vicky Kaushal's Uri is Among the Highest Grossing Hindi Films Ever, Luka Chuppi is on the Rise
March 6 marks the wedding date of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. On their eighth anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from his wedding. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen exchanging vows according to Telugu customs.
Read: Telegu Star Allu Arjun Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture On Marriage Anniversary, See Here
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava, the brains behind Amazon Prime Video's latest TV series Made in Heaven, sit down with us for a tete-a-tete on India’s obsession with weddings, Delhi’s cinematic potential and their upcoming show.
Read: Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In Heaven
Action star Akshay Kumar is famous for his daredevil ways. But when he recently set himself alight to announce his first collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, his wife, Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna, got really upset.
Read: Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
- Satire: Indian Players to Sport Abhinandan Style Moustache at World Cup
- Olectra-BYD Becomes 1st Company to Deploy 100 Electric Buses on Indian Roads
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results