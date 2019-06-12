Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kylie Jenner- Jordyn Woods Reunite at Club Party in Hollywood: Report

A report in a Hollywood entertainment website stated that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were at a party together to celebrate Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Kylie Jenner- Jordyn Woods Reunite at Club Party in Hollywood: Report
Image of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, courtesy of Instagram
It seems reconciliation is on the cards for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, following an insane cheating scandal and months of separation. According to a TMZ report, the two caught up with each other on Friday, while partying at the Bootsy Bellows to celebrate Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, they "spoke with each other briefly inside the VIP area." Kylie was apparently at the 'top level' VIP section of the party for just half an hour, while Jordyn was there for 20 minutes in the 'lower section.'

According to TMZ, Kylie went down from her section to say hi to Jordyn, which perhaps shows a mending of bonds on their parts. Sources say that there was no bad blood between Jordyn and Kylie and smiles were exchanged between the two as well.

The reunion-of-sorts comes months after Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Jenner's elder sister Khloe Kardashian (they even have a child together, True Thompson). The news led to a break in Kylie and Jordan's friendship and also saw Jordan move out of Kylie's mansion. She subsequently went over to Jada Pinkett Smith's web series Red Table Talk to help clear her name by telling her side of the story.

Even though they had a mini-reunion at the part, People magazine says that the friendship will never be that close again. According to a source quoted by People, while Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, they are never going to be best friends again.

