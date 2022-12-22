Kylie Jenner Oozes Oomph In Sheer Black Dress, Strikes Sensuous Poses For Elevator Photoshoot

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users drooling as she showed off her curves and busty assets in sheer black dress.

The Kylie cosmetics founder is known for her picture-perfect glam, but recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder ditched the makeup wipes while embracing her edgy side in a perfectly imperfect look. In a series of sexy Instagram pics, Kylie poses in an elevator as she rocks a black semi-sheer floral-print lace dress under an oversized leather jacket by David Koma, styled with a slicked back bun hairstyle and bold red lip. She captioned the provocative post, “going up ?"

Immediately, her post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness.

In a follow-up post, captioned, “love you mean it," Kylie shared several close-ups of her sultry look, including a few where her crimson-colored lipstick was smeared all over her face.

The night before, Kylie was spotted in the same lingerie look, pre lipstick smear, at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills.

Well, this isn’t the first time Kylie has rocked a messy makeup look. Last year, the 25-year-old and her sister Kendal Jenner teamed up for a hilarious makeup tutorial video entitled, “Drunk Get Ready With Me." The YouTube clip began with the sisters downing shots of the supermodel’s 818 Tequila in a parking lot before playing around with products from the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection.By the end of the video, Kendall had smeared blue eye-shadow all over her sister’s lips while laughing uncontrollably.

In a previous The Kardashians episode, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

