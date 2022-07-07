Kylie Jenner Prepares Sumptuous Sandwiches for ‘Bae’ Travis Scott; Shares Recipe On Instagram

Besides being a reality television star and a businesswoman, Kylie Jenner also happens to be a thoughtful girlfriend. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a sandwich recipe on her Instagram Story after her partner Travis Scott expressed his wish to have one. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a glimpse of her cooking skills on her Instagram story and wrote, “Bae said I want a sandwich.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kylie offered her followers a glimpse of her sandwich-making skills. The Kardashians star shared photos showing off a large variety of sandwich ingredients, including Italian sub rolls, fresh pickles, cheese, turkey, salami, mustard and salad dressing.

The first picture showed an open-faced bread that contained lettuce, pickles, onions, turkey and salami. She then added mustard to the sandwich before putting it together and tagging the hip-hop star and the father of her two children, Stormi Webster, and a five-month-old son. Scott then reposted the photo on his own Instagram story.

The family is seen enjoying the sandwich in one of Kylie’s Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of the sandwich she made for herself, Kylie wrote on Instagram Story, “Omg and mine.”She used mayonnaise instead of mustard for her own sandwich.

It seems Kylie’s sandwich video went on to inspire quite a few netizens as well. One of the users commented on Twitter, “Made myself a hectic sandwich after seeing Kylie Jenner’s one.”

Another user commented, “Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story has inspired me to eat a sandwich.”

kylie jenner’s ig story made me want a sandwich so now i’m making a sandwich — NICOLE$AINTLAURENT (@lilnickivert) July 6, 2022

In her latest Instagram Story, the American entrepreneur was seen eating a salad. Kylie shared a picture of her salad bowl as she enjoyed her meal. She has also been promoting the launch of a new product from Kylie Cosmetics recently.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second baby earlier in February who was initially named Wolf. The couple have, since then, changed the name of their son.

