Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name of Her Baby Boy With Travis Scott; Can You Guess?

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her newborn son, less than one week after announcing the birth of her boy. She shared the baby’s name on her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

She added the story that simply read “Wolf Webster". The makeup mogul, 24, first shared the exciting news of her baby boy’s arrival on February 6, posting a black-and-white photo to Instagram of the baby’s hand. As soon as Kylie shared the picture, it instantly went viral on social media and racked up over 21.1 million likes and tons of comments. Her sisters and industry friends headed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. “Mommy of two life,” wrote Kourtney Kardashian, while Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian dropped blue heart emoticons. Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner commented – “Angel Pie” on the post, while Travis dropped a series of hearts.

Interestingly, this year on February 1, Travis and Kylie’s first child, Stormi, turned four. Kylie had shared a black and white snap of Travis holding Stormi and she hugging the two of them. “happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world,” she captioned the image. Kylie and Travis had welcomed their first child in 2018.

Last week, she shared clips of gorgeous flower bouquets, on her Instagram Stories, that were sent to her and Travis from their family members. The 24-year-old had confirmed in September that she was expecting another baby with Travis. She had posted a 90-second Instagram video that ended with Stormi kissing her mom’s belly, and we think it was simply adorable.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017, and fans are now waiting for them to get hitched.

