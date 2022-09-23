Kylie Jenner Sets Instagram On Fire As She Poses In Plunging Top; Kim, Khloe Kardashian React

Reality television star Kylie Jenner updated her Instagram family with a series of new sultry pictures and we bet it will make your jaw drop. On Thursday, the 25-year-old actress took a close-up selfie in a stunning plunging buster and posted the snaps on her gram. It seems like she was sporting a new Skims bra, as her sister and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian commented, “Skims new bras? Lol”

Check out the snaps here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/U6-Tof-c8H4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Khloé Kardashian also shared what she thinks of her younger sister’s selfies. “Queen” she commented, followed by another comment with a series of crown emojis. Jenner’s former executive assistant was also all praise for her. “You are it for infinity” she commented with fire emojis. Her other comment read “it keeps getting better.”

Netizens were stunned by Jenner’s effortless look. Many called her “Queen”, some called her “Goddess” and others still filled her comment section with hearts to show their love. “You are at your best Kylie, beautiful every day more!!” a user commented. Another penned, “Just fell to my knees in Walmart.”

Jenner has been working hard for her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. During an interview with CR Fashion Book, Kylie had stated, ‘I am so blessed to have a job where I genuinely love what I do. I’ve always enjoyed makeup, creating a look is a creative process that I really love.’ The diva launched her brand in 2015.

Meanwhile, Jenner joined forces with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, for a second collaboration. Named after the momager, Kylie Cosmetics launched the Kris Collection last Wednesday. Inspired by her mother’s love for florals and martinis, the collection includes Lip Serum, Lip Crayon Set, Curetini Undereye Patches, Powder Blush and Highlighter Cheek Duo, and Pressed Powder Palette.

