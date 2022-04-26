Kylie Jenner Shockingly Claims Blac Chyna Attacked Tyga With Knife, 'Tried to Kill' Rob Kardashian

Kylie Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna tried to kill her brother, Rob Kardashian, and threatened her in text messages during her testimony. The 24-year-old makeup mogul testified in front of a judge in the ongoing Kardashian-Chyna court battle on Monday.

Born Angela White, Chyna is suing Kylie as well as her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner for defamation and interfering with her contract at E! during the Keeping Up With The Kardashian show.

Chyna has been fighting a legal battle against the Kardashians since 2017. She sued Rob and his family accusing them of damaging her brand as well as verbally and physically abusing her.

The 33-year-old reality television star, who was previously engaged to Rob, had earlier dated rapper, Tyga. Chyna shares her daughter Dream with Rob. Chyna is also the mother of a baby boy King Cairo with Tyga. According to People, during Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Lynne Ciani questioned Kylie, who dated Tyga after Chyna, and said she did not have anger toward the model until after she heard about the attack on Rob during an alleged fight between the couple. Kylie also shared that her former partner Tyga “never planned on marrying” Chyna. According to Kylie, Tyga once showed her a 6-inch long scar on his arm and claimed it was a knife wound at the hands of Chyna.

“I was a little bit concerned from the thing I heard from Tyga,” Kylie was quoted as saying. The reality television star said that she and Tyga went over to Rob’s place and expressed their concerns. However, Kylie said that at the time Rob had said that he was going to continue the relationship with Chyna. Kylie said that although she warned Rob, ultimately, it was up to him to decide what was best for himself. Chyna is suing Kardashians for USD 108 million.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” Jenner said at a Los Angeles courthouse. “I assumed that was a death struggle… I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened,” Kylie recalled Rob’s blowout fight with Chyna in December 2016.

