Kylie Jenner Slips Into A Skin-tight Mini Dress As She Poses With BFF Anastasia For 'Christmas Card'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 20:29 IST

US

Kylie Jenner poses with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou in steamy pics.

Kylie Jenner poses with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou in steamy pics.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to put a couple of stunning pics with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou as they get together for a Christmas party.

Kylie Jenner loves to keep her fans updated by sharing stunning images and videos on social media. Following the trend, Kylie recently posted a series of pics of herself and her best friend Anastasia “Stassie" Karanikolaou. The two are standing in front of a Christmas tree. Well, fans can't stop gushing about them.

The photos were clicked at a holiday party on Saturday. Anastasia and Kylie, dressed in the flavour of the party season, were a mood. Kylie shared the pics with the caption, “Our Christmas card."

Anastasia looked stunning in a clinging red top and matching pants while Kylie picked a black dress with tan straps. The post has received over 4.5 million likes in less than 24 hours. Fans have flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis. One user commented, “It's giving holiday spirit," and we couldn't agree more. Another user said, “what I want under my Xmas tree.”

Anastasia had also shared a bunch of pictures for her holiday party that featured Kylie and several others like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXPakRyCFb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From her recent posts on Instagram, Kylie seems to be eagerly looking forward to the Christmas season this year. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHxE-cy5nF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Just a few days ago, Kylie posted a picture of herself wearing a unique outfit. The picture showed Kylie wrapped in a colourful knit dress and matching balaclava. The caption for this post read, “Waiting for santa like ..”

first published:December 20, 2022, 20:29 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 20:29 IST
