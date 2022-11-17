Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Sheer Black Dress, Raises Temperature in Sexy Pics 'From Night At The Museum'

Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world. The Kardashians star never fails to impress her massive followers with her fine sartorial choices and hot pics. Each time the Kylie Cosmetics founder steps out, she is bound to make headlines. On Tuesday, the mom of two graced the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, and needless to say she stole the show in an intricate jewelled crown and black gown. She later stripped down to a sexy sheer graphic ensemble which left everyone in awe.

Dubbing herself “mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie at first wore an elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown and completed her look with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.The Kardashians star’s edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer Thierry Mugler, who often referred to his ensembles as “glamazon" before his death in January.

See pics:

Soon, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons and shower compliments on the celeb.

“Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum. such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler." the mom-of-two wrote in another post featuring multiple photos from the event.

What made her fans gasping for breath is Kylie’s latest post in which the diva is seen flaunting her curves in a sheer black dress. The businesswoman struck sensuous poses in a graphic design sheer black body hugging ensemble, and needless to say she looked super hot in the pics.

Others attending the lavish opening included Lourdes Leon, Laverne Cox, Tinashe, Julia Fox and fashion designer Jill Stuart.

