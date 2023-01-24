Kylie Jenner Stuns In Lion-Head Dress; Doja Cat’s Red Look Attracts Attention At Paris Couture Week

Kylie Jenner left everyone stunned at the Paris Fashion Week Paris fashion when she arrived at the first show of the season wearing a lifelike lion’s head on her shoulder. While Kylie wore a faux 3D lion head on her dress, Doja stole the show in a red dress styled by covering herself in red jewelled paint.

The Paris Couture Week got off to a wild start as heritage couture house Schiaparelli showcased their Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The event was a star-studded affair, with Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat populating the front row in avant-garde looks created by Daniel Roseberry and reminiscent of founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s designs.

Speaking of Kylie’s outfit, she impressed fans and fashion police alike by opting for a ‘lion-head’ dress for Schiaparelli’s show on the first day of Paris Couture Week. Kylie Jenner wore a black gown with an attached extravagant faux lion head attached to the shoulder. The animal-inspired summer-spring collection by Schiaparelli marked the debut of designer Daniel Roseberry. Naomi Campbell, the renowned model walked on the ramp with an even bigger wolf-head attached to her gown, while Irina Shayk was seen on the runway with a lion-head dress similar to the one donned by Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s Paris Couture Week look: She styled the gown with a high ponytail with a side partition. She completed her look with minimal gold accessories and neutral, earthy-toned makeup. While a major group of netizens is trolling the reality show star for her outfit choice calling it an ‘attention-grabbing’ move, others are heaping praises on her for making a bold attempt.

Speaking of Doja Cat, the singer broke barriers by mixing art and fashion. She attended the show alongside Kylie in a red ensemble. She wore a red dress featuring a corseted bodice and red beads-adorned skirt - styled by painting herself head-to-toe in red paint decorated with red crystals. Lastly, jewelled earrings, a satin floor-sweeping cape, heeled boots, and dangling earrings rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Ruth Wilson, Diane Kruger, and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, among others, also attended the show.

