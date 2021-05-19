Kylie Jenner Stuns in New Magazine Photoshoot, Check Out Her Gorgeous Pics

American model and business woman Kylie Jenner gave a special treat to her millions of fans on Instagram on May 18. Famous for her iconic fashion sense, statement making style and her own makeup company, Kylie is always in headlines and turns heads wherever she goes.

In her latest pictures, the youngest ‘self-made billionaire can be seen posing for the camera sitting on a bike while wearing a persian red monochrome dress paired with knee-length black boots, rustic red lip shade and sunglasses. With her exclusive photos, Kylie turned the garage into another fashionable destination by posing between two motorcycles.

The pictures received enormous love and compliments from her fans and friends in the comment section. Under 24-hours, the post has racked up more than 3.5 million likes and 15,000 comments. Johnny Cyrus, Kylie’s ‘Superfan turned friend’ commented saying, “you snapped bestie.”

The photos were part of a photo shoot for tmrw Magazine as the Kylie Cosmetic owner took over its May '21 edition cover. On the same day, she shared tmrw’s cover, where she is seen wearing a yellow furry bodysuit paired with yellow knee-length boots, rings and golden jewelry. Taken from a high angle, Kylie appears to be aiming for the camera with her left hand. In the caption, she thanked tmrw magazine for “letting her take over.”

The internet went crazy over the newly dropped pictures as it garnered almost 3 million likes and 9,000 comments.

The mother of Stormi Webster (3)shared more pictures from the shoot in different outfits. In another bold shoot, she can be seen sitting on the back seat of a bike as she poses for the camera wearing a black crop top paired with blue jeans and heavy silver jewellery, flaunting her toned body.

Kylie is currently seen in the 20th and last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with mom Kris Jenner, sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner and half-sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. She is also the owner of beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

