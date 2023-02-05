Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users drooling as she showed off her curves and busty assets in a colourful stone-studded bikini. Kylie Jenner recently returned to her Holmby Hills estate following a trip with her friedns to Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean. She dropped a couple of super hot pics from her holiday.

The make-up mogul on Sunday took to Instagram to share yet another set of bold pictures. The two-piece had a spliced pink and blue triangle top with lime green thong-style bottoms that had a formation of crystals in the shape of the Chanel logo. Jenner posed very seductively atop a wooden lounge chair just steps away from a resort-style pool and with a stunning stone gazebo in the distance. The businesswoman looks smoking hot in the bikini pics as she flaunts her curves in the revealing swimwear. She struck multiple sexy poses for the photoshoot. She looks absolutely breathtaking with loose hair and glossy lips. She captioned the post, “daydream."

Take a look at the pics here:

Kylier Jenner returned from the Caribbean sometime over the weekend but has continued to shows off the trip on Instagram

Soon after the pics were shared, the post was flooded with comments from Kylie’s celebrity friends and fam. Kris Jenner was the first to comment and she dropped colourful heart emoticons.

Kylie’s superfan Johny Cyrus took to the comments and wrote, “NEW LOCK SCREEN." Another fan said, “dreaming of YOU 🔥🔥."

Previously, during one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

This is not the first time Kylie has opened up about her body and how pregnancy has affected it. During a candid conversation, Kylie opened up about weight gain and shared that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

