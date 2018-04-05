Kylie Jenner Took Daughter Stormi for Paternity Test

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner reportedly had a paternity test done on her baby daughter Stormi to prove her beau Travis Scott is the father.In a bid to put the rumours to rest once and for all, Kylie got a DNA test done under the condition that rapper Tyga never spoke of it again."Tyga has been demanding a paternity test throughout Kylie's pregnancy but she wouldn't hear of it. She still cares for Tyga but this isn't something she ever wanted to agree to. Kylie begged him to back off because she didn't need the embarrassment," a source told thesun.co.uk.The source added: "The last thing Kylie wanted was everyone to think she might be hooking up with two men during the time she conceived. She didn't want her millions of fans questioning who the father is. It's hard enough being a young, unmarried, pregnant mother without adding the notion, 'Who is the father?'"Kylie found out the result of the test, which proved baby Stormi belongs to her current boyfriend Travis, just before she posted a close-up shot of the child.However, the make-up mogul is said to be fuming with Tyga, 28, as he took to his social networking sites just days later to address rumours that he is Stormi's dad, despite the former couple having the agreement that it will never be spoken about.