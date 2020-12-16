Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes 2020 List of Highest Paid Celebrities by Earning USD 590 million

American celebrity Kylie Jenner has come out at the top of the Forbes 2020 list of highest paid celebrities. According to the list, the youngest Jenner sister earned $590 million during the year. Most of her earnings have come in January 2019 when she sold Coty 51 percent stake in her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She received $540 million from this alone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to be in charge of the marketing and creative efforts of her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie lost her billionaire status after it was revealed that her business was smaller than what her family claimed for years. In 2019, Kylie Cosmetics had a revenue of $200 million. Kylie has more than 175 million followers combined on different social media platforms that helps her in the promotion of her business.

With this position, Kylie beats her celebrity brother-in-law Kanye West who ranks second with an estimated earning of USD 170 million with the help of his deal with Adidas of Yeezy sneakers. Their collaboration has become popular for its line-up of Yeezy Boost sneakers and high-end limited edition colourways.

Kanye is the husband of Kylie's half-sister, Kim Kardashian, who is an media personality and entrepreneur.

Others on the list of highest-paid celebrities are sports players like Roger Federer with $109 million in earnings, Christiano Ronaldo who earned $105 million and Lionel Messi with earnings worth $104 million. Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson also featured in the top 10 of the list.

According to Forbes, the combined worth of celebrities has been $6.1 billion as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. However, there is a drop of $200 million in their worth as compared to the last year. This is the first decline since 2016, as reported by Forbes.