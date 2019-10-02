Take the pledge to vote

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Are Breaking Up Temporarily: Reports

As per various media outlets, Kylie and Travis, who have dated for almost two years, are now are taking a break from their relationship.

Updated:October 2, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Are Breaking Up Temporarily: Reports
Lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly breaking up or rather 'taking a break' after two years of dating. Multiple sources have confirmed the news saying, "They are taking some time but not done.”

The couple, who share one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, reportedly decided to give each other space several weeks ago, according to news outlet TMZ. However, Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, have yet to publicly confirm their rumoured break-up.

Interestingly, the news of their temporary break-up comes just two months after they celebrated Jenner’s birthday in Europe. Reportedly, they haven't been together publicly since Scott's Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly premiered in Santa Monica on August 27. They were there as a family, with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

Jenner has even refrained from posting anything about Scott on her social media profiles for her month now.

Jenner, on Monday, even attended the private wedding ceremony of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina. She was also accompanied by baby Stormi but Scott was missing.

Jenner and Scott first met at Coachella in April 2017. She got pregnant within a couple of months and give birth to Stormi in February 2018.

Sources said that this wasn't the first time they've taken a break. However, in the past, they've managed to work it out. There are reports that the ex-couple will continue to co-parent, and will keep Stormi as their number one priority.

