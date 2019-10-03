Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to Share Custody of Stormi Post Split

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott surprised the world as the couple decided to part ways. Soon after the news of their breakup stormed the internet, everyone started wondering who will take care of their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

As per the US Weekly, an insider has revealed that the couple has decided that Stormi will spend equal time with her parents post-split.

"It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention, It's really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis know what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work, " a source told the news outlet.

Another source told the Weekly that Travis will be very much involved in Stormi's life. "Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi's life."

The US Weekly confirmed that after spending more than two years together, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and Travis are taking a break. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told the Us Weekly.

“Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them,” the source added.

The couple had started dating in April 2019 were not in a traditional relationship, another insider said. “They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He has been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

The news comes days after Kylie cancelled the launch of her makeup collaboration with Olivier at Paris Fashion Week due to flu.

The report further added that the Reality TV star attended Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina without Travis.

Kylie and Travis made their last public appearance as a couple at the musician’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in August.

