Kylie Jenner Trolled Over Her Toe, She Says 'I've a Cute Feet'

Kylie Jenner is taking no criticism from her haters and the model is pretty serious about it. The 22-year-old billionaire, who is currently vacationing in Bahamas with her baby girl Stormi, shared a series of sexy snaps from her trip. One of the pictures drew all the attention to Kylie's middle toe. Trolls pointed out that her middle toe was shorter than the rest. Soon, Kylie hit back at the trolls.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, “Everyone wants to come for my cute f***ing toes. By the way, I have cute a** feet.” She also revealed that her middle toe was broken in middle school. “There’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

In the clip, she panned the camera on her feet, placed on grey fur rug.

In one of the pics from the Bahamas vacay, Kylie is posing with elder sister Kendall Jenner, dressed in matching bikinis.

In another picture, the sisters can be seen soaking up some sun while on a sandy beach in the tropical island.

Kendall also shared the zoomed in picture of Kylie’s toes, with the caption, “Chillll (sic)!”

Follow @News18Movies for more

