Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Child With Travis Scott; Kim Kardashian, Kourtney React

This year on February 1, Travis and Kylie's first child turned four and they welcomed their second baby on 2nd February

As soon as Kylie shared the picture, it instantly went viral on social media and has racked up over 8 million likes and tons of comments. Her sisters and industry friends headed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. “Mommy of two life,” wrote Kourtney Kardashian, while Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian dropped blue heart emoticons. Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner commented – “Angel Pie” on the post, while Travis dropped a series of hearts.

Fans also pointed out that Kylie’s “babies birthdays are just one day apart.” “Storming 2/1 and baby 2/2 ….such a blessing,” another comment read on the post.

Earlier on February 1, Kylie had shared a black and white snap of Travis holding Stormi and she hugging the two of them. “happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world,” she captioned the image. Kylie and Travis had welcomed their first child in 2018.