1-MIN READ

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Cutely Interrupts Dad Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Raper Travis Scott's in-game concert got a cute interruption from his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster made a surprise appearance at her father's in-game concert Fortnite on Thursday. The tiny tot appeared on Scott's Instagram Story during the event, temporarily swiping her dad's Playstation 4 controller.

"Stormi took over. Be back one sec," Scott wrote on a sweet video of his daughter as she played the game while wearing a pair of noise-canceling headphones. More than 12.3 million people logged into Fortnite on Thursday to experience the rapper's in-game concert, reported people.com.

stormi

Also on Thursday night, Kylie shared a hilarious clip of Stormi on her Instagram story, showing her rocking an animal-ear headband and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with her name on them.

"Mommy, look!" Stormi exclaims in the clip, pointing to her glasses. "Stormi your T-shirt, what did you do for dinner time? You went crazy!" Kylie replies, pointing out her daughter's stained shirt.

View this post on Instagram

Coolest kid in town

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kylie and Travis have been spending time together with their little girl in quarantine from the coronavirus. They've gone swimming in the pool and made appearances on one another's social media. The pair spent Easter together in Palm Springs.

