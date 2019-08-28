Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Makes Red Carpet Debut at Dad Travis Scott's Movie Premiere
Kylie Jenner and Travi Scott's year-old daughter Stormi accompanied her parents to the premiere of the rapper's Netflix documentary.
Image: Instagram
Kylie Jenner might be just 22 years old, but the model and entrepreneur is already a billionaire and a mother of one-year-old. And just like her mother Kylie, daughter Stormi Webster is already doing great at her age. The year-old baby girl made her debut red carpet appearance on August 27.
She graced the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, along with her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The family was at the event to attend the premiere of the Antidote rapper's Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.
The stylish trio walked the red carpet together to attend the premiere of the documentary made on Travis' life. While Kylie wore a white dress and Scott looked dapper in black tux, the star of the night was Stormi who caught all the attention of the cameras. The baby girl wore an adorable camouflage set paired with white sneakers.
Both the parents Kylie and Scott keep lifting Stormi in their arms, and made for a cute and adorable family outing. While Stormi has been often spotted as events and shows, this was the tinu tot's first red carpet debut with her parents.
Travis' new documentary, based on his life, narrates the story of his rise from being a Texas college student to becoming one of the most recognizable names in the hip hop industry. The documentary will stream August 28 onwards, and also talks about Scott's family life around Stormi and Kylie.
