Kylie Jenner's Stalker Sentenced to One Year in Jail

A man accused of trespassing on reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles property was sentenced to a year behind bars. Brandon Sebastian Sevilla Martinez was arrested by police on October 29 after allegedly hopping over the reality TV star's gate at her private Calabasas residence and banging on her front door, demanding to speak to the 22 year old, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie was not home at the time of the incident, but her security officials reported him to local authorities and he was slapped with a misdemeanor count of trespassing, as well as a felony for bringing contraband into jail when a glass pipe was found on his person at the time of booking.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but ended up pleading no contest when he returned to court this week, and was ordered to serve a year at the Los Angeles County Jail, reports TMZ.

Martinez, who had faced up to two years' imprisonment for the crimes, was also handed three years of probation and ordered to stay away from Kylie's Hidden Hills neighborhood.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star already has a temporary restraining order in place against Martinez. Her lawyer will return to court later this month in a bid to have the protection order made permanent.

