Kylie Minogue Wonders What Motherhood Would've Been Like After Breast Cancer Ruins Her Chances

Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 36, which ruined her chances of becoming a mother.

Updated:May 6, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Kylie Minogue Wonders What Motherhood Would've Been Like After Breast Cancer Ruins Her Chances
Image: Instagram
Singer Kylie Minogue says she wonders what having children would have been like after her breast cancer battle ruined her chances of being a mother. The 50-year-old Australian pop star said she did have some regrets, but has accepted that she cannot become a mother.

Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 36. She told the Sunday Times Style magazine, "Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn't on my agenda at the time, it changed everything."

"I don't want to dwell on it, obviously. But I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know. I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life. I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret. I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can," Minogue said and added, "You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

The Love At First Sight, who is dating GQ magazine's creative director Paul Solomons, feels she's in a good place now. About to take to the legends stage at Glastonbury in a couple of months, the singer admits she's most definitely going to cry on the stage. Back in 2005, when she was diagnosed, she was scheduled to originally take to Worthy Farm. Now, 14 years later she's got her shot again.

"I'm bound to cry... It's going to happen. When I was meant to be there, I watched from Australia. I was dealing with much bigger things back then, but when I'm there it will take me back to when I wasn't there. But I'll work through that," she said.

With inputs from IANS

