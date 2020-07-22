Kylie Minogue’s 15th Album 'Disco' Set to Drop on November 6

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has announced that her new ablum Disco will be out on November 6. It will be available for pre-order from Thursday morning. "Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST," she tweeted.

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

The tweet also contained a short clip showing the album artwork for Disco. In the video, Kylie is seen in 1970s glam look with disco waves and blue eyeshadows. Disco will be the pop star’s 15th album since she made her debut in singing in 1988.

Her new single Say Something will be releasing on July 23, reported Independent. It will debut on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show. Kylie’s last album Golden came out in 2018 and it reached the top of the UK album charts.

According to the Independent, the pop star in May informed that she was recording new songs from her living room. At that time, most part of the world was under coronavirus lockdown.

Kylie at that time said that she was busy setting up a studio at home and learning about remote recording. Narrating her experience, she revealed that they - she and her team – went through a steep learning curve as they had to overcome technical obstacles. In reference to the coronavirus, the pop star said that she rode “the emotional wave” like all other people in the world, but creativity helped her in that phase.