Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Dies at 65

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Ketki Dave’s husband, Rasik Dave passed away owing to kidney failure on July 29, as reported by ETimes. He was reportedly on dialysis for the last two years and his condition deteriorate, leading to a painful month. He was 65 at the time of his demise. The funeral will happen today, as reported by the publication. Rasik was affectionately called Rasik Bhai by his industry colleagues.

Ketki’s mother is also a popular actress, Sarita Joshi, and her father (late) Praveen Joshi was a theater director. She has a younger sister Purbi Joshi who is also an actress and an anchor. Rasik and Ketki Dave also ran a Gujarati theater company. Rasik also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 2’ with his wife in 2006.

Rasik Dave started his career in 1982 with a Gujarati film ‘Putra Vadhu’ and worked in both Gujarati and Hindi medium.

Meanwhile, Ketki Dave, who has starred in Gujarati and Hindi films and shows, is known for projects like Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also participated in Bigg Boss season 2.

On the cult classic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she essayed the role of Daksha.

Rasik Dave is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

May his soul rest in peace!

