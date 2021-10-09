Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Rakshanda Khan on Being Advised to 'Fix' Her Nose

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Rakshanda Khan will be featuring in upcoming show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. Unlike her previous shows in which she played villainous roles mostly, this one will see her play a mother and will reflect her positive side.

Actors Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari will play the lead roles in it. The story revolves around Krisha Chaturvedi played by Anjali. She hopes to begin her very own fairytale with the love of her life, Prince Devraj (Avinesh).

Meanwhile, in an interview, Rakshanda opened up on being advised to get nose surgery when she began her career and how she contemplated it but never went ahead with it. The fact she came to terms with something she thought was not perfect in her is something which can inspire others as well.

She shared with ETimes, “My nose has bothered me for years from the time I started modelling. I had a fall when I was two and that disturbed the balance of my nose. When I was in my 20s, some photographers had told me, ‘Ek kaam karo nose ki surgery karva lo bada achha career hoga’. I considered it very strongly, but I realised that it would be too much of a trouble to go through. Kaun surgery karvaayega, do hafte plastic laga kar naak par baithega. It was easier for me to start liking my nose. Eventually, I came to a point where I made peace with it.”

In her personal life, Rakshanda is married to actor Sachin Tyagi, a father of two daughters from his first marriage. The couple met on the sets of a dance reality show Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar in 2008 and got married on 15 March 2014 in Mumbai. Together the couple have a daughter who was born on December 2014.

