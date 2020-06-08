'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Stars Reunite to Wish Ekta Kapoor on Her Birthday

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani’s friendship with film producer and director Ekta Kapoor is not a secret to anyone. Time and again both have opened up about their long-lasting bond. Recently, Ekta Kapoor turned 45 and her buddy Smriti Irani managed to record a special video featuring the entire cast of famous soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Irani posted the clip on her Instagram to wish the producer on her birthday.

In the video, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat, Hansika Motwani and Ram Kapoor greeted the ace producer on her birthday. Captioning the post, Irani wrote, “#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor. Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor (sic).”

In the ten-minute long clip, Irani can be heard saying, “We came together after so many years so that we could wish you a happy birthday. We are those people who perhaps bought our first houses and cars because of you. We reunited because we love you.”

She also praised Ekta for helping distressed children and old age persons. “We love you because not many in India know that while we all celebrated these successes, you quietly helped many kids across orphanages and you fed many elderly across old-age homes, and that is what makes you extremely special,” said Irani.

In the end, Ekta’s mother Shobha Kapoor, father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar Kapoor and son Ravie also wished her. Soon after posting the clip, Ekta commented on the post. She wrote, “This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuuu!” Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was aired from 2000 to 2008. In the show, Irani played the role of Tulsi Virani.

