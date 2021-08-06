CHANGE LANGUAGE
L-G Manoj Sinha, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Launch New J-K Film Policy

The new J-K film policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a new film policy at a star-studded event in Srinagar in the presence of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. “Historic day for J-K. Launched the much-awaited Jammu and Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with renowned actor Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others," the LG said on Twitter.

The launch event was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) overlooking the famous Dal Lake. The film policy will transform Jammu Kashmir into the most preferred destination for the entertainment industry, reviving its halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight and bringing back the golden era of film shooting in the region, Sinha said. “The government has set up single-window clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories besides offering fiscal incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT, he said.

The new policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many," he added. Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is regaining its proud legacy of association with the world of cinema.

“I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to Jammu and Kashmir and capture its pristine beauty through their lens. And, also avail the host of fiscal incentives, world-class facilities offered by the Jammu and Kashmir government," he said.

first published:August 06, 2021, 07:56 IST