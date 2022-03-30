LA Cops Visit Will Smith's Home Two Days After He Slaps Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Although it has been two days since Will Smith stunned the world by slapping Chris Rock in his face during the Oscars 2022 ceremony, the Academy Award winner’s actions continue to be a topic of discussion among celebrities and fans. The actor slapped the comedian after the latter cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look at the awards show. While many condemned his act on stage, a few sided with Will. Amid these ongoing discussions, Splash News reported that they spotted a police vehicle making its way to Will Smith’s house. The police car was spotted making its way to the Smiths Calabasas’ residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Page Six reported that the visit wasn’t in connection with his Oscars slapgate. Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, informed the outlet that the visit took place after someone reported a drone flying through the starry neighborhood. However, it is not clear if the Smiths complained about it or if someone reported it instead.

“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on but when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area,” he told the publication.

Following the shocking turn of events between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, many wondered if Will would face legal implications for the slap. However, Chris has reportedly decided not to press charges against the Oscar-winning actor. The LA Police Department had said they were “aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” without naming the two Hollywood stars and added that the ‘individual involved (Chris) has declined to file a police report.’

Meanwhile, The Academy sent out a letter to its members and said that they condemned the act that took place on Sunday during the ceremony. As reported by Variety, the letter read, “We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night." They said the prob on the matter is ongoing and members will be informed about the developments.

