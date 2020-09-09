'Laado 2' Actor Siddharth Arora Alleges Non-payment of Dues for Two Years, Says 'I've Only Received Humiliation and Harassment'

Actor Siddharth Arora, who played the lead role in Laado 2, the show which concluded two years ago, said in a recent interview that he is still waiting for his dues from the show to be cleared.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, "For the last two years, I have been regularly following up with the producer of the show for clearing my dues. I have made innumerable calls and visited the production house office, but in return, I have only received humiliation and harassment."

He further added, "They had introduced clauses like paying 90 per cent of the production cost, which amounts to Rs 9 lakh per day, if I was late by a few hours. I would have to also pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if I fell in love with a co-actor or technician. But, there is no fine being levied on the production house which fails to pay dues on time. It has been two-and-a-half years, but they are yet to pay the full amount."

Siddharth had replaced Shaleena Malhotra as the new lead in Laado 2. The show co-starred Meghna Malik, Avika Gor, Palak Jain and Vinny Arora. It was said to be sequel of Na Aana Is Des Laado.