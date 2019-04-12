English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is Unrewarding
'Laakhon Mein Ek' is created by stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath. The second season features Shweta Tripathi as a crusading medical practitioner.
Image: Shweta Tripathi/Instagram
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2
Cast: Shweta Tripathi, Rupesh Tillu, Suyash Joshi, Sandeep Mehta
Director: Abhishek Sengupta
In making personal tragedies out of the lives of vulnerable characters, Biswa Kalyan Rath, in Laakhon Mein Ek, tries to create an intimate world in which we sympathise with the protagonist, while the status quo is met with revulsion. Where Season 1 was chiefly a socio-cultural and a psychological revolt, Season 2, led by Shweta Tripathi, comfortably gets political, right from the word go.
In that, the idealism of Shreya Pathare (Tripathi) is also at stake. An embattled medical trainee and practitioner, Pathare, who is made in-charge of a cataract camp in a rural district, has to face the odds of disfavour, distrust, sexism, quacks and lack of medical supplies and emerge the quintessential saviour.
Pathare has with her an enterprising colleague to help. Bhola, played by Rupesh Tillu, is a medical employee at the local hospital/ insurance policy agent/ real estate agent/ wanna be artist, all rolled into one; and sly charm is his weapon. He boldly takes bribe, but as a face-saving measure, also roams around town and helps Pathare organise her camp. All this is not for nothing, as he fosters the dream of running a profitable medical store in the city and goads Pathare constantly, so that he knows how much money he'd require.
Bhola's character is morally dubious and probably the only neutral aspect of the show that has clear distinction between right and wrong. Suyash Joshi as Raja Babu is the face of the all things evil. He brandishes his political clout to steer things in his favour, and suggests the worst possible scenario so that all, except him, encounter loss, even loss of life. Joshi is patronizing in tone and subtle in playact as the local overseer.
Laakhon Mein Ek 2 sticks to the mood, style and pace that it set in Season 1. High contrast images, blue and cool tone enhance the similar attitude of the current dispensation, always suggesting that the situation is bleak and that their is no escape.
Editing is much like the first Season-- fast-paced. Montages are backed by upbeat instrumental music, and the occasional sound effect of mosquito killing and educational commercials add freshness and relatability.
Medical crisis in India is not unheard of, nor is illegal supply or hoarding of drugs. The message of the show, if it claims to have any, is made overtly clear when Raja says, "Ask the government to spend more on medicines and less in campaigning."
This season comprises of 8 episodes and Laakhon Mein Ek is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.
Rating: 2.5/5
