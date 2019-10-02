Laal Kaptaan Final Trailer: Saif Ali Khan is the Ideal Profound and Vindictive Avenger

An action film usually builds its anticipation on the setting of a story as well as the kind of action sequences it has to offer. While this is one of the reasons for the anticipation surrounding Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan, it is not the strongest point. The final trailer of the film was released by Eros Now and it only works on strengthening the character of Saif Ali Khan who continues to be one of the most interesting parts of the film.

The two minute and thirty seconds trailer begins with Laal Kaptaan (Saif Ali Khan) stating that the preparation for a man's death starts immediately after his birth. This is followed by the revelation that Laal Kaptaan is someone who has been set on a quest for vengeance for almost 20 years. His target is a man named Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij). Through Laal Kaptaan's journey, the trailer gives the audience a beautiful glimpse of numerous locations from Rajasthan's deserts where the film was shot. It also includes a number of action scenes where Laal Kaptaan shows his fighting skills as more quick and analytical rather than brute force. Unlike Bollywood's modern muscle men warriors, Laal Kaptaan stands out as a fighter for his agility and swift reflexes.

When Saif Ali Khan's look from the film was first revealed, fans compared the character to that of Johny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Carribean franchise. In an interview with HT Saif Ali Khan had revealed that when his son Ibrahim had seen the pictures, he too stated that Laal Kaptaan looked identical to the Pirates of the Caribbean hero. Laal Kaptaan is set to release on October 19.

