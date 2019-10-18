Laal Kaptaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Hunts Desperately for a Better Film
In 'Laal Kaptaan', Saif Ali Khan's performance suffers for want of a tighter script. Read our full review of the latest Bollywood film below.
Image: a still from 'Laal Kaptaan'/Instagram
Laal Kaptaan
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Amir Bashir, Zoya Hussain, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal
Director: Navdeep Singh
Laal Kaptaan, is an ambitious story about deceit and valour. The film takes a quick visit back in history to the times when East India Company was making rapid strides in India, buying allies and bullying foes –Mughals, Rohillas, Marathas- to establish complete control over India. It really is a great story by director Navdeep Singh and Deepak Venkatesh. Unfortunately by the time the story moves from the storyboard onto film it gets lost in translation.
Based sometime after the Battle of Buxar that took place in October 1764, we see a strange, apparition addressed as Gosain, a Naga sadhu (Saif Ali Khan) taking on enemies and demolishing them. Through the early killings, it is established that Gosain is a mercenary and soon we find him cut across the arid landscape of Bundelkhand chasing a Pathan warlord Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij). The warlord, besides his loyal general (Amir Bashir) is accompanied by his Begum (Simone Singh) a child and a widowed concubine (Zoya Hussain). As the layers around Gosain and his mysterious adventures begin to peel off, we get to know the genesis of his vendetta story better.
Navdeep Singh, who's partial to a darker palette of stories creates an exotic, spaghetti-western meets Daku film landscape aided by Maxima Basu’s distinctive Cowboy meets Pirates costumes. But otherwise, technically, the film is on sound ground with Shankar Ramen’s deft cinematography exquisitely capturing the beauty of barren landscapes.
Saif Ali Khan, who has a yen for quirky themes and characters—remember his Russian avatar in Go Goa Gone or even Langda Tyagi in Omkara—gives you another dark riveting and brooding character. This time though Khan's performance suffers for want of a tighter script. Unfortunately, all the support characters who could have bolstered his performance are underwritten and one note for the most part. Although Deepak Dobriyal as the tracker and Madan Deodhar as a Maratha chieftain do provide comic relief, there’s little they can do to help the script along. Manav Vij and Amir Bashir, the forces of antagonism, are reduced to a whimper and criminally wasted. The women—Simone Singh as Begum and Zoya Hussain, the widow, have a hint of feistiness but the screenplay allows them very little room to perform.
Even though Singh keeps away from the sentimentality common to Hindi cinema, Laal Kaptaan lacks pace and certain scenes feel unbearably long. Dialogues, so essential for a historical thriller like this one, falter and flail in critical scenes, puncturing the impact of a unique story. As far as Hindi films go, Laal Kaptaan treads a path less trodden, but it meanders and spectacularly loses steam. It should have cut to the chase, literally and figuratively, but instead, it becomes an unbearably long and pointless pursuit.
Rating: 2.5/5
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Sonakshi Sinha Wishes 'Dabangg' Wives Happy Karva Chauth with New Film Poster
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone