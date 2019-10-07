Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Laal Kaptaan Stylist Says Saif Ali Khan and Johnny Depp's Similar Looks is Coincidence

Fans have stated that Saif Ali Khan's look for 'Laal Kaptaan' is very similar to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film franchise.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
We live in a representative world where there is a visual example for any character, be it human or not. This often leads to clashes in ideas and similarities in visuals. This often blurs the line between coincidences and artistic work that may have been ripped off. Currently, something similar is the talk of Bollywood since the release of Saif Ali Khan's look from his upcoming feature film Laal Kaptaan.

Ever since Saif Ali Khan's look for Laal Kaptaan was released, fans pointed out how similar his character appeared to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Saif Ali Khan had even said that his son Ibrahim reacted the same way when he saw his look before it was officially revealed.

 

Now the film's stylist Darshan Yewalekar has spoken up and states that the similarity between the two characters is a coincidence. Speaking to DNA, he said, "We hadn’t thought about it (Johnny Depp's look) at all. The only vision was to create a naga sadhu. I went to Varanasi where a few of my friends had rare pictures of them. When you say naga sadhu, the first thing that comes to your mind is the bhabhuti — the white powder, dreadlocks, scruffy beard, and red tikka."

"It’s a mere coincidence that the look is similar. But in today’s age even if I design something authentic, it will be found replicated with Hollywood or French cinema. Maybe Depp picked it up from naga sadhu because it goes well with his character brief — pirates also sport long hair and don’t shave! Honestly, when you see Laal Kaptaan, you’ll see he is a naga sadhu."

 

Darshan Yewalekar was designing and completing Ranveer Singh's look as Alauddin Khilji for Padmaavat when he was offered to work for Laal Kaptaan. He was offered to design not only Saif Ali Khan's look but of the other cast members as well. He also pointed out that director Navdeep Singh was very particular and determined about the kind of look he wanted for everyone. Talking about it, Yewalekar said, "After the first narration, when I went to meet him, Navdeep gave me 46 folders with a lot of details in it. He was so well-prepared. He was sure of what he wanted and I incorporated his vision. I prefer using real hair before molding it. I then add or subtract so that it blends in naturally. Saif was so patient with me. For the look test, it would take 30 minutes because we were not just pasting it, but arranging and aligning the hair and beard. "

 

Fans will get to know and see more of Saif Ali Khan's character when Laal Kaptaan releases on October 18. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

 

 

