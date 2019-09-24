Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Internet Says Saif Ali Khan Looks Like Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow

Soon after the first trailer of Laal Kaptaan was out, fans were quick to liken Saif to Jack Sparrow, referring to Johnny Depp’s iconic character from the Hollywood film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Internet Says Saif Ali Khan Looks Like Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow
A day after sharing the new poster of Laal Kaptaan, the makers have dropped the first trailer of the much-anticipated film. The minute and 22-second video begins with Saif talking about life and death, saying, "Aadmi ke paida hote hi, kaal apne bhainse pe baith ke chal padhta hai use vaapis laane. Aadmi ki jindagi utni, jitna samay laga bhainse ko us tak pohonchne."

The trailer sees him dragging a dead body behind his horse and fighting with a few men. He can be seen sporting dreadlocks and a bright red overcoat in some of the scenes.

Earlier, taking to Twitter Eros had revealed the first poster of the film, alongside the caption, "Blood in his eyes, revenge on his mind, he's out to kill! #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October. Stay tuned as the HUNT reveals tomorrow."

However, as soon as the first trailer was out, fans were quick to liken Saif to Jack Sparrow, referring to Johnny Depp’s iconic character from the Hollywood film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Here's how they reacted:

The film is being directed by Navdeep Singh and is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the second Saif was last seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, alongside Ajay Devgn and also appear in Dil Bechara, with Sushant Singh Rajput.

