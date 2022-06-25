Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir and Kareena's Song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ Released, Fans Call It 'Masterpiece'

While everyone is eagerly waiting for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, another song of the film has been released. On Friday night, Aamir Khan Productions took to social media and announced that the most awaited song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ has finally been released. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam, who has also written it. The song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ is emotional and soothing. It talks about the unfulfilled pain.

Announcing the song has been released, Aamir Khan Productions described the feelings which Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi captures. “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion,” the caption read.

The song is touching hearts and has completely impressed netizens. Several fans took to the comment section talking about how melodious the song. While some of the social media users called it a ‘masterpiece’, other mentioned how nobody can beat Arijit Singh. “Masterpiece ❤️thank you for bringing back music that feeds your soul,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “So wonderful and emotional song it is!”

Just a couple of days back, Aamir Khan dropped a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she was seen calling ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ the best song of the film.

Meanwhile, The last two songs of Laal Singh Chaddha – ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. The makers of the film have released the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.