Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Grooves With Bigg Boss OTT Fame Akshara Singh in Viral Video

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who grew popular among the audience with Bigg Boss OTT last year, had her big fan moment with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. On Monday, Akshara shared a video on her Instagram space, where she wrote about her dream coming true. She shared a video of herself grooving with Aamir Khan to the latest romantic number, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from the film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the video, both of the actors can be seen waltzing in a studio to the track, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. While dancing, Akshara can be seen flashing a big smile. She couldn’t even take her eyes off the Fanaa actor. Aamir looked dapper in an all-denim look. Akshara, on the other hand, looks gorgeous as she opted for a black jumpsuit with white tribal prints on it.

The caption of the video read: “This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!”

As soon as she uploaded the video, her friends and fan flooded the comments section with comments like “wow” and “superb.” Singer Rashmeet Kaur commented with a red heart emoji. Bhojpuri actress Bidita Bag wrote, “OMG, now sign a film ASAP with him,” with a red heart icon. Ace Bollywood choreographer Alisha Singh also reacted and commented: “Haaye.”

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi this weekend. The song has been scored by Pritam and beautifully penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arjit Singh has lent his voice to the song.

Previously, Akshara also shared a photo with the Dangal actor and penned a beautiful note for him. She mentioned that she is honoured to meet a “genius mind”. “Honoured to meet such a genius mind! Didn’t feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s favourite Aamir Sir. Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together,” she captioned the photo.

The film is the Hindi remake of the widely successful Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.