Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Take On the Feather Challenge; Watch

Aamir Khan has been building up interest of the audience for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. It was just a few days back that the actor released the first song from the film. Called Kahani, it was a soft number. Now, he has introduced the feather challenge, and guess what- he and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is playing the female lead in the film, even took part in the challenge.

Ealier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken part in the challenge. Now, Aamir Khan joins him at the feather challenge as well. The two try to keep the feather floating till the timer ends. It makes for a fun watch as the two try with all their hearts to keep the feather floating and make funny faces in an attempt to do so. Captioning the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan” See the cute video here:

Aww… isn’t it super cute? Aamir Khan released the track from the film on the 28th of April, and it has been winning hearts. Talking about the song, Aamir had said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

A remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha’s screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might have cameos in the film as well. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on the 11th of August.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.