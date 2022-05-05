Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Reveals How Raj Kapoor’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Inspired His Movie's Song

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, Aamir has now begun the promotions in a unique way. He has released the first podcast in which he can be heard talking about the film and its song ‘Kahani’, which was released a few days ago. Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan podcast gives Aamir’s fans more insight into the process of making a film and the song for the same.

The podcast begins with Aamir Khan talking about how it took 14 years for him to bring the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. He then sheds light on his first choice to sing the song ‘Kahani’. The song which was composed in less than a day is penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Aamir reveals ever since he worked with Pritam and Amitabh in Dangal, they started recording their conversation during music sessions to use later. During the podcast, Aamir also mentions how the song Kahani is also like an entry to the film.

The podcast also shares what was Aamir Khan’s first reaction when he listened to the song ‘Kahani’. “It is very good, superb, very nice, maza aa gaya," Aamir can be heard saying.

Later in the podcast, Amitabh Bhattacharya asked if the spirit of the song is similar to Anari’s evergreen song ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Aamir agreed to this and also called the song ‘Kahani’ a philosophical experience.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

