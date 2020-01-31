Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shaves off 'Hobo' Beard, Gets New Look for Forrest Gump Remake
After sporting long beard and unkempt hair for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot, Aamir Khan shaved off and debuted his new look in the film. Check out before and after pictures of Aamir below.
Aamir Khan
Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan is known for his unique choice of roles and movies. After sporting a long-beard, which gave of hobo vibes, for his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is back with a clean shaven look. In the new pictures, Aamir is seen wearing a royal blue colour hoodie and grey trousers. He completed his look with transparent framed full-rimmed spectacles.
According to a report in Mid-day.com, a source said about Aamir's new look, “In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfill his promise to one of his fellow soldiers. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait Chandan."
Last year, Aamir had unveiled his look from the film. Along with his first look poster, he wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."
Earlier, Aamir was spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh. He even got himself clicked with his fans and well-wishers in the city.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump wherein a man, played by Tom Hanks, who is oblivious to wit, unknowingly influences cultural and political episodes around him. Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming film.
Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan. The film will be hitting the big screen on Christmas this year.
