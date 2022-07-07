Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his next movie Laal Singh Chaddha and it is no secret that the cast and the crew are working around the clock to make sure everything goes right. However, looks like, amidst all the turmoil of post-production, Aamir is barely finding time to sleep.

On Thursday, the director of the film Advait Chandan dropped a picture of the actor on social media sharing a glimpse of how Aamir had been taking power naps in between work. In the click, the star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a green pillow. The picture seems to be from the post-production studio of the film where the actor took some time off to take a nap. The director wrote in the caption, “Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana.”

Mona Singh, who will be playing the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in the film, took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Hahahahaahahah’ along with a heart eye and laughing emoji.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. Fans are excited to see Aamir and Kareena reunite together on the big screen after a long time. They were last seen together in the thriller ‘Talaash: The Answers Lie Within” directed by Reema Ragta. Laal Singh Chadha is also south superstar Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s first Bollywood project and his supporters are keen on seeing him share screen space with Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

