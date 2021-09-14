'Laal Singh Chaddha' Aamir Khan Trolled for Wearing High-waisted Pants, Netizens Have Funny Reactions

Aamir Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, Aamir is seen conversing with co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sidelines of the shoot. Interestingly, Aamir’s look in one of the portions of the film was revealed and netizens took it as an opportunity to troll the actor for wearing high-waited pants.

Social media users commented, “Why is he wearing his pants on his chest (sic)?" Another one commented, “Cartoon character play kar raha hai….whatt the heckkk (sic)." Aamir wore striped red T-shirt and baggy jeans with a pair of spectacles.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is paying the title role which was originally portrayed by Tom Hanks in 1994 film Forrest Gump. The movie has been filmed across various locations in India and abroad with the cast and crew recently shooting in Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh and Turkey.

It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights for Forrest Gump and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is now likely to hit the screens by the end of 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor in the female lead with Mona Singh also playing a part. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Being produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha has already completed most of the shooting in Srinagar, Ladakh, Kargil, Chandigarh and other locations.

