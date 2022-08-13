Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Registers Alarming Fall With Rs 7.26 Cr On Day 2

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-awaited movies of the year. However, despite gaining positive reviews, looks like the film is finding it hard to leave a mark at the box office. On its second day, the Hindi version of Laal Singh Chaddha saw a decline of around 40 percent and collected Rs 7.26 crore. This is pretty dismal for an Aamir Khan film. Laal Singh Chaddha had previously earned Rs 12 crore on its opening day. This means that the total collection of the movie so far is Rs 18.96 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2… Drop at national chains… Mass pockets face steep fall… 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film… Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon… Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version.”

However, with the weekend and the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami ahead, the film is likely to pick momentum at the box office. It should also be noted that Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11 i.e. on the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Directed by Advait Chandan, besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was adapted from a novel written by Winston Groom.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness.”

