Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Mints Rs 7.87 Cr, Could Enter Rs 50 Cr Club This Week

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan starrer ended the long weekend with a box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore. The film minted Rs 7.87 crore on Monday, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, has suffered badly from the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ calls.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office report. “#LaalSinghChaddha is rejected… #LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of #ThugsOfHindostan [₹ 50.75 cr; #Hindi version], do the math… Thu 11.70 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 7.87 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 45.83 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been on the recieving end of boycott calls for a few weeks now. Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey in 2020 and a meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Erdogan triggered a massive backlash against him, again. Aamir has also been facing uproar on social media for his old remarks regarding intolerance in the country. All this has said to have affected the business of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Amid these numbers, there were rumours that claimed that certain distributors had asked the producers for “monetary compensation” due to the losses they reportedly suffered. However, Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told ETimes,”

“There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theaters both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has still managed to do better business than Raksha Bandhan. Adarsh revealed on Twitter: “#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer… Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays… 5-day total is a complete shocker… Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz.”

Both films were released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and were hoping to make the most of the long weekend — comprising Raksha Badhan and Independence Day.

