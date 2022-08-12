Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Opens Slow, Earns Rs 12 Crore

Aamir Khan’s much awaited released Laal Singh Chaddha had a lot riding on it. But the Forrest Gump remake doesn’t seem to have created magic at the box office. Despite many reviewers praising the film, and releasing on a festival day, the film’s opening collections have been less than expected. The film has managed to earn Rs 12 crore on Day 1, which is pretty dismal for an Aamir Khan film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection numbders for Laal Singh Chaddha, tweeting, “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS.”

#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/Wc015wWEr9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

Hopes are pinned on the long weekend and the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami for the film to pick up momentum at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha released on the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which has earned Rs 8.2 crore at the box office on Day 1.

Adarsh also posted a comparison of the opening day figures of the hit films so far in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 14.11 crore on opening day, while Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 13.25 crore on Holi. Laal Singh Chaddha comes in third on the list with a 12 crore opening, followed by Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.70 cr) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.50 cr) nett box office India business.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film released on August 11, after much delay due to the pandemic.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here